Police seek information after man shows up at local hospital with gunshot wound

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Division is investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:33 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Race Street and Linn Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

While responding to the scene, officers discovered that the victim, a 20-year-old Springfield man, had been transported by a private vehicle to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The victim was treated for a single gunshot wound to the leg and was initially listed in serious condition.

He was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for additional treatment and has since been treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7716.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]