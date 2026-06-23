1 hurt after vehicle hits Dayton business

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a vehicle hit a business in Dayton on Tuesday.

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The crash was reported in the 3200 block of W. Third Street around 10:40 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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A dispatch supervisor confirmed at least one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Images from the scene show a large hole in the side of the building.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

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