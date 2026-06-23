Police seek public’s help in burglary investigation

FRANKLIN — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals in connection with a burglary investigation.
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Franklin police shared multiple photos of the individuals on social media.
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Police did not say what was taken or where the burglary took place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Myers at 937.528.2899 or amyers@franklinohio.org.
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