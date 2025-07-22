Police searching for truck that ran stop sign, hit 68-year-old man

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a truck involved in a hit and run.
On July 13, around 7:10 p.m., a 68-year-old man was hit as they were crossing Cornell Drive at Catalpa Drive, according to Dayton police.
A crash report states the driver failed to stop at the stop sign.
Police are looking for a black F-150 that may be towing a trailer with a yellow zero-turn Hustler mower on it.
The vehicle drove away westbound on Cornell Drive after the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Rizer at 937-333-1149 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
If using Crime Stoppers, you may remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
