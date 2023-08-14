Police searching for suspect after multiple Miami Twp. homes broken into

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for whoever is responsible for breaking into several Miami Township homes over the weekend.

Several homes in the area of Feather Court, Peacock Lane, North and South Cliff, and Swallow Court were broken into in the early morning hours this weekend, Miami Township Police Department said in a social media post.

The suspect was able to enter the homes through windows and unlocked doors.

>> Security video reveals new details about fire that damaged Trotwood home

The suspect is described as a tall, thin male wearing reflective shoes, possibly basketball shoes.

Police said it is unclear if he is working alone and reminded homeowners to lock their homes and vehicles as well as remove anything important from their vehicles.

If you witness anything suspicious police urge you to call 937-296-2558.

Any videos relating to the break-ins can be sent to Bjohnson@maimitownship.com.

Offices will be conducting extra patrols in the area, the department said.





©2023 Cox Media Group