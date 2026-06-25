Police searching for man wanted on drug charges; do you recognize him?

KETTERING — Do you recognize this wanted man?

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The Kettering Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for Anthony White.

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He has a warrant for three charges.

White has a felony warrant for drug possession.

He also has a pair of warrants for obstructing official business and falsification, according to the social media post.

Contact Kettering PD Dispatch at (937) 296-2555 if you have any leads or information on his whereabouts.

Anthony White- Drug Warrant Kettering Photo contributed by Kettering Police (via Facebook) (Kettering Police (via Facebook))

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