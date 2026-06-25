Police searching for man wanted on drug charges; do you recognize him?

KETTERING — Do you recognize this wanted man?
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The Kettering Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for Anthony White.
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He has a warrant for three charges.
White has a felony warrant for drug possession.
He also has a pair of warrants for obstructing official business and falsification, according to the social media post.
Contact Kettering PD Dispatch at (937) 296-2555 if you have any leads or information on his whereabouts.
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