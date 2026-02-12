Police searching for man wanted on domestic violence; have you seen him?

KETTERING — Have you seen this wanted man?
Kettering Police are searching for Roland Cercone III.
He is wanted on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, according to a social media post.
The department posted Cercone’s photo on its Facebook page.
If you know his whereabouts, contact Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555.
You can also contact the local police department where he was seen.
