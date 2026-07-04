Police searching for 3 suspects connected to second robbery at JCPenney

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Can you help the police?

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The Miami Township Police said in a social media post that they are searching for three suspects in connection with a robbery.

Officers responded on Friday, July 3, at around 5 p.m. to JCPenney on a reported theft, according to a social media post.

Miami Township is also looking for a woman accused of stealing from the same JCPenney on June 29, according to a previous report.

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As the three suspects left the store on Friday, Loss Prevention tried to stop them with the stolen merchandise. That is when a woman wearing a white tank top allegedly sprayed Loss Prevention with pepper spray.

The suspects left in a black Acura sedan, the department said.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle fled from officers, driving recklessly in and out of traffic before continuing northbound on I-75,” said Miami Township Police. “Due to the reckless driving, a pursuit was not initiated. All three suspects are wanted for questioning regarding potential robbery charges.”

Contact Detective James Swearingen at (937) 433-2301 if you have any information about this incident.

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