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Police searching for 3 suspects connected to second robbery at JCPenney

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Suspect IDs Miami Township Photo contributed by Miami Township Police (via Facebook) (Miami Township Police (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Can you help the police?

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The Miami Township Police said in a social media post that they are searching for three suspects in connection with a robbery.

Officers responded on Friday, July 3, at around 5 p.m. to JCPenney on a reported theft, according to a social media post.

Miami Township is also looking for a woman accused of stealing from the same JCPenney on June 29, according to a previous report.

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As the three suspects left the store on Friday, Loss Prevention tried to stop them with the stolen merchandise. That is when a woman wearing a white tank top allegedly sprayed Loss Prevention with pepper spray.

The suspects left in a black Acura sedan, the department said.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle fled from officers, driving recklessly in and out of traffic before continuing northbound on I-75,” said Miami Township Police. “Due to the reckless driving, a pursuit was not initiated. All three suspects are wanted for questioning regarding potential robbery charges.”

Contact Detective James Swearingen at (937) 433-2301 if you have any information about this incident.

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