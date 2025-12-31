Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 NB in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 northbound in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 3:01 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-75 Northbound near Stanley Ave on reports of an injury crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Large juvenile presence results in county-wide call for help in Montgomery Co.
- City looking to demolish former Executive Inn after Wawa backs out of sale
- Body found in river believed to be missing 19-year-old Ohio man
Police and medics responded to the scene.
Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group