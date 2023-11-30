Police make arrest in weekslong investigation into suspected stalking of children

CELINA, Mercer County — A 49-year-old Celina man is in jail on pending felony charges accusing him of stalking and watching children at bus stops in this Mercer County city.

Shawn Allen Steinke, of Monroe Road, was arrested Wednesday after Celina police said they observed him watching and talking to children from his gray 2013 Dodge Challenger.

Celina police have been investigating allegations involving Steinke for some weeks, according to a social media post to Facebook on Thursday afternoon. The investigation came to a conclusion with Wednesday’s arrest.

Steinke does have a prior arrest and conviction in Auglaize County on a charge of child enticement in 2004, according to Celina police. He was given probation.

He is being detained in the Mercer County Jail without bond.

Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor is reviewing the case for the filing of formal charges of menacing by stalking.

The Celina Police Department, in the same social media post, thanked the Celina City Schools staff, the parents, St Marys and Coldwater police departments and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

If you have further information about Steinke or the investigation, you are asked to call Celina police and speak with Patrolman Poppe. The number is (419) 586-2345.





