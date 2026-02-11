Police looking for man accused of stealing ATV during Facebook Marketplace meetup

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of using Facebook Marketplace to steal ATVs.

Dayton police shared a photo of the suspect on social media and said he is most recently wanted for stealing an ATV from the 1600 block of Princeton Drive on Feb. 7.

The theft was an attempted Facebook Marketplace transaction.

The suspect allegedly test-drove the ATV and never returned.

Police said the profile name of Harry Anderson has been used to steal multiple ATVs.

The police department has multiple Safe Exchange Zones.

If you can identify the suspect police ask that you call (937) 333-COPS (2677), or you can remain anonymous through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

