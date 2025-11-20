Police looking for 2 people accused of stealing donations from local Walmart

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department is looking for two individuals who stole donation jugs from Walmart.
On Nov. 17, a white female and a white male walked into Walmart and stole two five-gallon water jugs that contained cash donations, according to a Facebook post.
The donations were being collected for the Children’s Miracle Network.
The suspects left the scene in a white Buick SUV.
If you have any information or know who these individuals are, contact Officer Stapleton at zstapleton@hhoh.org or by phone at 937-233-2080.
