Police investigating shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield.

Springfield police are responding to the shooting in the 900 block of West Perrin Avenue, a sergeant confirmed with News Center 7.

The shooting was reported just before 12 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

It is still being investigated at this time if the shooting was accidental or if there are any suspects.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.





