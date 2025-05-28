Police investigating reported stabbing at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex in Dayton on Tuesday evening, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police and medics were called to the Park Layne Apartments at 531 Belmonte Park N on reports of a stabbing around 7:35 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor said initial reports indicate that a male might have been stabbed in the toe.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group