Police investigating reported stabbing at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex in Dayton on Tuesday evening, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
Dayton police and medics were called to the Park Layne Apartments at 531 Belmonte Park N on reports of a stabbing around 7:35 p.m.
The supervisor said initial reports indicate that a male might have been stabbed in the toe.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
