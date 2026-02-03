Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Fairbanks Avenue at approximately 8:11 p.m.

The supervisor said authorities also responded to the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue for the same call.

He added that a victim was located, but the call notes do not indicate that anyone was transported to the hospital.

It is unclear where the gunfire took place at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

