Police called to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police responded to reports of a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Wednesday night, Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Jeffrey Thomas said.
The incident took place in the 100 block of E Parkwood Drive at approximately 9:25 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers learned the shooting was self-inflicted, Thomas said.
One person was transported to an area hospital by medics, but their current condition is unclear.
