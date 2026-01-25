Police investigating crash involving a snowplow and RTA bus near Blueberry Cafe

KETTERING — An RTA bus and a City of Kettering snowplow were involved in a crash early Sunday morning near the Blueberry Cafe.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the West Dorothy Lane and South Dixie Avenue intersection in Kettering.

News Center 7 was on the scene of the crash and a police presence to the crash.

Photos show that the RTA bus had extensive damage to the rear.

There were no injuries reported.

No one was on the RTA bus at the time of the crash.

