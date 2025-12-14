Police investigating after reported shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Trotwood early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:02 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Olive Road on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snow emergencies issued for local counties; What does it mean?
- Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
- Multiple vehicles, including 2 semis, tow truck involved in crash on I-70; 2 right lanes blocked
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group