Police investigate reported stabbing at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.
The stabbing was reported in the 5000 block of Hoover Avenue, at the Summit Square Apartments, around 2:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
