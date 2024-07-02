Police investigate crash involving sheriff’s deputy

DAYTON — Police are investigating a crash involving a sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Just before 11 a.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of W Fairview Avenue and Ravenwood Avenue.

The supervisor said a Montgomery County vehicle and a motorcycle were involved.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was on scene and learned no one was injured in this crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

