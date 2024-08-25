Police Department to hold 5K in remembrance of K9 killed in crash last year

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Ohio Division of Police will hold a 5K in remembrance of K9 Fury who was killed in a crash last year.

The Police department announced on Facebook that it will be holding the 1st annual Canine Fury Remembrance 5K.

“Runners, walkers, kids, and dogs are encouraged to participate,” the police department said in a post on Facebook.

K9 Fury was killed after an SUV going the wrong way crashed into a police cruiser on S. River Street in Franklin on Nov. 11, 2023, News Center 7 previously reported.

Details on the event will be released in the coming weeks.

