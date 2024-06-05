Police cite bicyclist injured in crash with SUV

DAYTON — Police have cited a bicyclist who had to be taken to a hospital after colliding with an SUV on Tuesday afternoon.

Dayton police and a fire medic unit were dispatched to the area of Herman Avenue and Webster Street on a report of a crash involving a person riding a bike and a car.

Wednesday, a police department public information officer offered the following statement regarding the incident: “A bicycle was traveling north on Webster Street when just north of Detrick Street attempted to change to the left lane of traffic and in doing so, collided with the front passenger side of a Nissan Rogue.”

The bicyclist, whose name and age were not made public, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital suffering from a suspected serious injury, the DPD spokesman said. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

“The bicyclist was cited for the crash,” the spokesman said.

The bicyclist’s condition Wednesday was not made public.

