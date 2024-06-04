Police asking for help after 2 people damage Kettering BP gas station

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people after a local BP gas station was damaged last weekend.

Kettering Police said they damaged the BP gas station on Kettering Boulevard on June 1 at 2:30 a.m.

The department shared photos on social media that showed two people outside before the incident happened.

Both people were riding bicycles.

Anyone with leads or information is asked to call Ptl. Harper at (937) 296-2555, reference report #24-025658.

Police asking for help 2 people damage Kettering BP gas station Photo contributed by Kettering Police (via Facebook) (Kettering Police (via Facebook) /Kettering Police (via Facebook))

