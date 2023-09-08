Police announce location of tonight’s OVI Checkpoint in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Police have announced the location of an OVI Sobriety Checkpoint set for tonight in Trotwood.

The moving checkpoint will start at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the area of 1500 Shiloh Springs Road and 4825 Salem Avenue.

>> Male dead following mobile home fire in Preble County

The Trotwood Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting the checkpoint.

Police previously said the goals of the checkpoint are to “provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence, reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways, reduce the number of alcohol-related traffic crashes, and make the roadways a safer place to travel.”

© 2023 Cox Media Group