Piqua residents protest over concerns about air, water quality after battery burning

PIQUA — Residents are still raising concerns about air and water quality even after the city and Ohio EPA said lithium-ion battery burning will no longer happen in their city.

As News Center 7′r Brandon Lewis reported at 6 p.m. around a dozen people gathered outside Piqua City Hall in protest before the city held its meeting.

Many questioned the impact the battery burning had on the city’s air, soil, and water quality.

The Ohio EPA said it got several complaints last month from residents about the burning of batteries at the city’s former water treatment plant.

A third-party company, Energy Safety Response Group, did the testing to help out with firefighter training.

The EPA found the testing went beyond the scope of the permit they were given.

People who protested Tuesday afternoon are questioning the city’s transparency.

“Everyone that I’ve spoke with that is aware of what’s going on, they’re extremely upset, irate,” Alisha Lange said.

The facility was ordered to cease operations on Sept. 22, but that news did not pacify all Piqua residents.

