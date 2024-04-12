Person reportedly hit by car near Riverside high school

RIVERSIDE — A person was reportedly hit by a car near a Riverside High School Friday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m. Riverside police and medics were called to Archbishop Carroll High School for reports of someone hit by a car, according to Riverside dispatchers.

Initial reports indicate that a student was hit.

DIspatchers could not provide additional details about injuries or the crash.

