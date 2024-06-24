Performers thrill crowds on final day of 2024 Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air show has wrapped up and organizers are planning for next year’s show.

People came from all over to see some of their favorite pilots fly.

Some acts included the Blue Angels, Titan Aerobatic Teams, and U.S. Army Golden Knights.

News Center 7 spoke to people from Virginia, Florida, and the Dayton area who attended the show.

A woman said she had no idea how impressive the Blue Angels are.

“I was really excited because I hadn’t gone to the air show before,” said Valerie Neeld.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline next year’s show.

