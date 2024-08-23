People worried about prescriptions after Rite Aid announces store closures

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A pharmacy chain announced is permanently closing some stores.

We are breaking how this affects people’s prescriptions this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

As reported Thursday on News Center 7 at 5, Rite Aid will keep Ohio stores open in Ashland, Cambridge, Uhrichsville, and Wooster. The company filed for bankruptcy in October, citing falling sales and the impact of opioid-related lawsuits.

“It’s sad because there’s a lot of things that they’re taking away from us on the west side of Dayton. Period,” Antwon Cunningham told News Center 7.

We will update this story.

