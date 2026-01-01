People brave the cold, windy weather to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton experienced cold, windy, and snowy weather on New Year’s Eve, yet people flocked outdoors to celebrate the holiday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions, children and families still took advantage of local festivities.

Felicity, a young ice skater, spent 3 hours skating at Riverscape.

“Time goes fast when you’re ice skating,” she said.

Despite the cold, she enjoyed her time on the rink.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dr. Nancy Pook, an E.R. physician at Kettering Health, noted that the holiday season often sees an increase in fall injuries and flu cases.

“We’re seeing whole families hit with the flu and it really does have to do with gathering together,” Pook said.

Pook advised anyone feeling unwell to stay home and avoid exposing sick individuals to potential illnesses, especially those who are immunocompromised.

She also cautioned about the dangers of drinking alcohol during celebrations.

“If you find that you’re a little tipsy and you’re not walking right, then you’re at risk for falling,” she said.

Felicity is too young to drink and has other plans to celebrate the holiday.

“We’re gonna have pasta for dinner, and then we’re gonna have a chocolate fountain,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group