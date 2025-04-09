Parks remain closed after local flooding, roads damaged

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney is still recovering after significant flooding took over parts of the area.

News Center 7 previously reported that Sidney activated its flooding plan on April 5 as the Great Miami River reached 10.5 feet.

The plan was deactivated on April 8.

The city said the river crested at 13.9 feet and began to recede.

Several city parks were filled with flood waters and remain closed as crews begin to clean up.

The clean-up of the following parks is expected to take “several weeks”, the city said:

Roadside Park

Berger Park

Johnston Park

Flanagan Sports Complex

Custenborder Park

Gearhart Road, near the Shelby County Animal Shelter, sustained significant damage and will remain closed until repairs can be made.

The city said no evacuation orders were issued.

