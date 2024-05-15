Overcast with some showers today; Rain chances continue through weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Overcast with some showers today
- Warming trend this weekend
- Unsettled pattern sticks around
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: More on-and-off showers are possible throughout the day, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
The best rain chances will be further east and south.
Mild with highs around 70 degrees.
THURSDAY: In between storm systems on Thursday. This should leave us dry, but we may have a good amount of cloud cover at times. Warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Rain may return later in the evening Thursday as models are speeding things up a touch.
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.
SATURDAY: A chance for showers and storms, but not an all-day washout. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Will leave a slim chance of a shower but overall looks a bit drier as of now. Highs in the lower 80s.
MONDAY: A few showers or storms can’t be ruled out with highs in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with another chance of showers and storms with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
