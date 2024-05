HUBER HEIGHTS — Over 7,000 people are without power in Montgomery County.

As of 11:23 a.m., 7,159 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

The majority of the outages are being reported in Huber Heights.

We are working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue updating this story.

