FAIRBORN — Over 9,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Greene County.

As of 12:06 p.m., 9,749 customers are without power across the Fairborn area.

The estimated restoration time is 1 p.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue updating this story.





