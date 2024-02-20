Over 30 pounds of drugs found after traffic stop in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — A man is in jail after around 30 pounds of illegal drugs were allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop.

Omar Rodriguez from Santa Rosa, California was arrested by officers with the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, according to a media release.

Officers conducted a probable cause traffic stop on Rodriguez’s car in Englewood on Tuesday.

Crews found nine kilos of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine.

Rodriguez is facing drug trafficking charges.

Cabrera Rodriguez (Montgomery County Jail)

