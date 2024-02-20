2 indicted for allegedly terrorizing man at gunpoint

DAYTON — Two people who police believe terrorized a man at gunpoint earlier this month have been indicted.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Darrius Woods, 24, and Jamonae Foster-Jones, 22, allegedly used a gun to rob a man, detain him against his will, force him to withdraw money from ATMs, and then steal his car.

On Feb. 6, Woods allegedly crashed the stolen car into a tree while trying to get away from police, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

On Feb. 10, Woods was booked in Montgomery County Jail. Woods’ bond is $1.1 million, according to jail records.

Woods and Foster-Jones were both indicted on Feb. 20.

According to court documents, Woods was indicted on aggravated robbery, kidnapping, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, and aggravated menacing.

Court documents show Foster-Jones was indicted on aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and obstructing official business.

Hours after the car crash, Foster-Jones was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Her bail is $300,000, according to jail records.

Woods will appear in court for a burglary charge on Feb. 27. Following this appearance, he is scheduled to be back in court on March 6, according to jail records.

Foster-Jones’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.

Both Woods and Foster-Jones remain in Montgomery County Jail.

