Over 2,500 without power in Miami Valley

PREBLE COUNTY — Over 2,500 outages are currently being reported across parts of the Miami Valley.
As of 11:50 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting that 2,666 customers are experiencing outages.
Here are the areas that are experiencing outages in our area:
- Preble County: 2,159
- Darke County: 492
- Mercer County: 13
We’re working to learn what the cause of the outages is and when power is expected to be restored.
