Over 2,000 without power in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in the Miami Valley on Wednesday morning.

As of 10:18 a.m., 2,067 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

>> High winds possible after heavy rain moves through area

The majority of the outages are reported in Montgomery County.

Outages are being reported in the following counties:

Darke County: 2

Greene County: 28

Montgomery County: 1,940

Miami County: 11

Preble County: 10

Shelby County: 2

Warren County: 63

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group