Over 2,000 without power in the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff

Multiple power outages in Montgomery County and Clark County

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in the Miami Valley on Wednesday morning.

As of 10:18 a.m., 2,067 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

>> High winds possible after heavy rain moves through area

The majority of the outages are reported in Montgomery County.

Outages are being reported in the following counties:

  • Darke County: 2
  • Greene County: 28
  • Montgomery County: 1,940
  • Miami County: 11
  • Preble County: 10
  • Shelby County: 2
  • Warren County: 63

We will continue updating this story.

