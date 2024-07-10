Over 2,000 without power in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in the Miami Valley on Wednesday morning.
As of 10:18 a.m., 2,067 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
The majority of the outages are reported in Montgomery County.
Outages are being reported in the following counties:
- Darke County: 2
- Greene County: 28
- Montgomery County: 1,940
- Miami County: 11
- Preble County: 10
- Shelby County: 2
- Warren County: 63
We will continue updating this story.
