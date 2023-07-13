Over 2 dozen EV charging stations coming to Ohio

COLUMBUS — Over two dozen new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are coming to Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks, DriveOhio Executive Director Preeti Choudhary, and Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers, announced 27 new stations as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

The stations will be found along seven of Ohio’s interstate corridors, including I-70, I-71, I-74, I-17, I-76, I-77, and I-90.

In the Miami Valley, charging stations will be at:

I-70 at US Route 127 in Eaton at the Pilot Travel Center

I-75 at State Route 41 in Troy at Meijer

I-75 at State Route 47 in Sidney at EVGo Services/Sidney Town Center

“This is an exciting time for Ohio as we continue to lead the charge in electric mobility,” DeWine said. “As more Ohioans purchase EVs, this statewide network of chargers will ensure that our transportation infrastructure is prepared to accommodate these drivers, as well as visitors who travel to Ohio to see all that our great state has to offer.”

This came as DeWine said the state would award more than $18 million in NEVI funds for the 27 charging stations. That will be matched with nearly $6 million from the private entities selected to install and operate the stations.

