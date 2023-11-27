OSHP Dayton post names dispatcher of the year

DAYTON — The Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced their dispatcher of the year, according to a spokesperson from the patrol.

Kathrine Welbaum has been chosen for the award based on her service throughout the year.

This year, Welbaum displayed “outstanding leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public,” the spokesperson said.

Welbaum lives in Troy and joined the highway patrol in 2009 and she has served at the Dayton post ever since.

She is now in the running for the district and state dispatcher of the year award, the spokesperson said.

The dispatcher who wins this award will be announced at a later date.

