OSHA opens investigation into deadly workplace accident at area factory

FRANKLIN — An investigation has been opened into a workplace accident that resulted in the death of a local woman.

A spokesperson for OSHA confirmed the agency has opened an investigation into the accident at Forvia, formally known as Faurecia, which took place Oct. 14.

The agency said no further information will be available until their investigation is finished, which they have six months to complete.

News Center 7 previously reported that Taylor Kendrick, 26, of Dayton, died after an accident with a piece of machinery caused severe head trauma.

News Center 7 has reached out to the company about the incident. We’re awaiting a response.





