Ohio’s ban on ticket quotas takes effect next week

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s ban on law enforcement ticket quotas is set to take effect next week, aiming to shift officers’ focus from generating revenue to addressing other crimes.

Governor Mike DeWine signed the law earlier this year, stating that the change would help officers concentrate on more pressing issues within their communities.

The law is designed to eliminate the practice of requiring officers to meet a certain number of tickets.

The Fraternal Order of Police President, Ken Kober, expressed support for the new legislation, saying, “There are some communities that should be focusing on violence, should be focusing on community-oriented policing. And if you’re requiring officers to go write tickets, that kind of takes away from the opportunity to do those things,” he said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office noted that ticket quotas were primarily used by smaller departments, townships, and villages that rely on ticket revenue.

