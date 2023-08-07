Ohioans reunited with more than $221K in missing money at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce said they helped over 1,000 Ohioans find more than $221,000 in unclaimed funds at the Ohio State Fair this year.

Each year at the fair the Division of Unclaimed Funds sets up a booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten funds, according to a media release.

One person found more than $50,000, while another found $19,000 according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The average claim was around $300.

Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the division after accounts become inactive, typically three to five years.

The division said they are currently safeguarding $3.9 billion in unclaimed funds.

