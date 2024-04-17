Ohio State Fair releases final round of 2024 concerts

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair announced its final round of concerts earlier this week, rounding out a full, diverse collection of music acts.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube and Country Music artist Jamey Johnson were the last two artists announced to the 2024 concert lineup. Ice Cube will perform on July 30, while Jamey Johnson is scheduled for August 3. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 am.

Here is the full list of concerts for the 2024 state fair:

Kidz Bop Live 2024

July 24 @ 630pm

Tickets are $32

Alabama with Special Guest Jade Eagleson

July 25 @ 7pm

Tickets are $65 and $75

Stone Temple Pilots with Special Guest Soul Asylum

July 26 @ 730pm

Tickets are $37 and $47

Boyz II Men with Guest Comedian Preacher Lawson

July 27 @ 7pm

Tickets are $38 and $48

All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir

July 28 @ 1pm

No tickets are required. Included in fair admission.

La Zenda Nortena

July 28 @ 730pm

Tickets are $20

Lauren Daigle Kaleidoscope Nights Tour

July 29 @ 7pm

Tickets are $58 and $68

Hotel California (Eagles Tribute)

July 30 @ 1pm

No tickets are required. Included in fair admission.

Ice Cube

July 30 @ 7pm

Tickets on sale Friday, April 19 at 10am

Tickets: $52 and $62

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

July 31 @ 7pm

Tickets are $55 and $65

Stephen Sanchez

August 1 @ 7pm

Tickets are $40 and $50

Ohio Players and Midnight Star

August 2 @ 7:30pm

Tickets are $23 and $33

Jamey Johnson What A View Tour with Special Guest Southhall

August 3 @ 7pm

Tickets on sale Friday, April 19 @ 10am

Tickets are $38 and $48

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Officials also said concert tickets that are purchased before arriving at the fair include fair admission.

