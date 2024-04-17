Ohio State Fair releases final round of 2024 concerts

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair announced its final round of concerts earlier this week, rounding out a full, diverse collection of music acts.
Rapper and actor Ice Cube and Country Music artist Jamey Johnson were the last two artists announced to the 2024 concert lineup. Ice Cube will perform on July 30, while Jamey Johnson is scheduled for August 3. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 am.
Here is the full list of concerts for the 2024 state fair:
Kidz Bop Live 2024
- July 24 @ 630pm
- Tickets are $32
Alabama with Special Guest Jade Eagleson
- July 25 @ 7pm
- Tickets are $65 and $75
Stone Temple Pilots with Special Guest Soul Asylum
- July 26 @ 730pm
- Tickets are $37 and $47
Boyz II Men with Guest Comedian Preacher Lawson
- July 27 @ 7pm
- Tickets are $38 and $48
All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir
- July 28 @ 1pm
- No tickets are required. Included in fair admission.
La Zenda Nortena
- July 28 @ 730pm
- Tickets are $20
Lauren Daigle Kaleidoscope Nights Tour
- July 29 @ 7pm
- Tickets are $58 and $68
Hotel California (Eagles Tribute)
- July 30 @ 1pm
- No tickets are required. Included in fair admission.
Ice Cube
- July 30 @ 7pm
- Tickets on sale Friday, April 19 at 10am
- Tickets: $52 and $62
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
- July 31 @ 7pm
- Tickets are $55 and $65
Stephen Sanchez
- August 1 @ 7pm
- Tickets are $40 and $50
Ohio Players and Midnight Star
- August 2 @ 7:30pm
- Tickets are $23 and $33
Jamey Johnson What A View Tour with Special Guest Southhall
- August 3 @ 7pm
- Tickets on sale Friday, April 19 @ 10am
- Tickets are $38 and $48
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Officials also said concert tickets that are purchased before arriving at the fair include fair admission.
