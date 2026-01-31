Ohio sees a 13% increase in road rage incidents

OHIO — Road rage is on the rise in Ohio, with new data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol showing an increase since 2021.

Road rage incidents statewide have seen an increase of up to 13% as a whole over the last five years, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

Each year, Ohio sees an average of 2,307 road rage incidents.

Sergeant Jeremy Kindler, the Public Information Officer for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said there could be even more incidents that haven’t been reported.

“Road rage continues to be an upward trend. It’s important that those statistics are reported to the highway patrol. Local agencies may also be getting these calls,” said Kindler.

Many cases of road rage go unreported or lack the evidence to be considered a road rage case.

“The trooper gets the call, we respond to the area, and there’s no one there anymore,” Sergeant Kindler said.

