Ohio ranks 5th in the country for internet crimes, FBI says

Ohio ranks within the top 10 states in the country for internet crimes in 2023, according to an FBI report.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received a total of 880,418 complaints last year, an almost 10 percent increase from 2022.

Ohio ranked fifth for complaints and 17th in victim losses at over $197 million, the report states.

When breaking down complaints by age group, the majority of those who filed complaints were over the age of 60.

The top crime types were phishing/spoofing, personal data breach, and non-payment/non-delivery.

To learn how to file a complaint or protect yourself against cyber crimes visit here.





















