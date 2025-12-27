Ohio nurse, mother of 2, publishes children’s book on her personal journey and perseverance

TOLEDO — A Toledo nurse and mother of two has turned her personal journey into an inspiration for others into a children’s book that is rooted in faith, family, and perseverance.

Terica Cullars published her book, “Good Night, Sunshine,” according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL.

Cullars said the idea to publish came to her unexpectedly during a conversation that she had at Walmart with a stranger.

The stranger asked if she was an author, which, at the time, she wasn’t, but the question stayed with her.

“I actually wrote this story about seven years ago, but life was happening,” said Cullars. “I finally got the time to take my time and get it published.”

The story is inspired by Cullars’ close relationship with her grandmother, who gave her the nickname “Sunshine.”

“She read the first draft of the book, and it really touched her heart,” said Cullars.

As she wrote the book, Cullars said she balanced raising her two sons, pursuing a nursing degree, and working.

She was living in an apartment that was described as having difficult conditions with her children.

Despite the challenges that she faced, Cullars said that her main focus remained on creating stability for her family.

Cullars was able to purchase her first home two and a half years ago, a milestone that she has always dreamed of.

“Living in an apartment, trying to raise the kids, trying to go to school myself, sending them to school, and being able to move forward and purchase my own home was amazing,” said Cullars.

She credits her faith, family, and determination for helping her to persevere.

“Through the ups and downs, God was always there,” she said. “We never went without food.”

Cullars hopes that her story and her book will help to inspire others not give up regardless of circumstances and where you came from.

“There’s a lot of good things that come out of Toledo, regardless of what people like to think or say. If I could tell anybody anything, it’s not to give up. Stay inspired.”

Cullars said she is proud to represent Toledo and hopes to shine a light on the city.

Her book,Good Night, Sunshine, is available on Amazon.

