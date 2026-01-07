Ohio man arrested almost 1 month after allegedly hitting deputy with car during chase

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A Northern Ohio man was arrested nearly a month after he hit a deputy with his car during a chase, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The chase happened after Zachary McCague, 33, allegedly left the scene of a domestic dispute on Dec. 8.

Court documents obtained by WTOL-11 indicate that McCauge left in a Dodge Journey before authorities arrived on scene.

The chase started after a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop McCague, but he took off.

Deputies eventually blocked McCague’s car in and got him to stop.

When he was ordered to get out of the Dodge, he allegedly accelerated and hit the deputy and his cruiser, WTOL-11 reported.

It is unclear if the deputy was injured in this incident.

McCague’s car was found abandoned at a nearby gas station.

He was arrested on Tuesday after a nearly month-long search and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

McCague is facing felonious assault, fleeing and eluding, and vandalism charges, according to our CBS affiliate.

