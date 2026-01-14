Ohio man accused of kidnapping pregnant woman, threatening to set her on fire

TOLEDO — An Ohio man is facing charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and abusing her in his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jamere Jones, 25, of Toledo, was indicted on Tuesday by a Lucas County grand jury on several charges, including kidnapping, rape, strangulation, and felonious assault, according to WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo.

Court documents originally filed in Toledo Municipal Court state that Jones barricaded a door to keep a woman, who was 21 weeks pregnant at the time, inside his home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones is accused of beating the woman with his hands, a hammer, a chain, and a belt, according to court documents.

He also allegedly pointed “a loaded Hammerli Arms .22 caliber rifle at the victim’s chest and threatened to kill her.”

WTOL reported he is also accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on her head. He then allegedly used a lighter to threaten to set her on fire.

The victim also claims she was strangled and raped multiple times while barricaded inside the house.

A judge set the bond for Jones at $590,000. He’s also ordered not to have contact with the victim and to have no weapons.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group