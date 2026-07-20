Ohio lawmakers react to VP Vance and wife Usha announcing birth of 4th child

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers are reacting to Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, announcing the birth of their fourth child.

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Alec Neel Vance was born on Sunday.

He is the first child born to a sitting Vice President in over 150 years, according to the Associated Press.

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“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the Vice President said on social media with a statement signed by him and his wife.

They also thanked the doctors and staff at Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical team.

Senator Jon Husted also congratulated the Vice President and Second Lady on social media.

“Congratulations to @JDVance and @SLOTUS on welcoming their fourth child! Tina and I are wishing the entire Vance family many blessings as they celebrate this special occasion.”

Congratulations to @JDVance and @SLOTUS on welcoming their fourth child!



Tina and I are wishing the entire Vance family many blessings as they celebrate this special occasion. https://t.co/vj0LdGPFDt — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) July 19, 2026

Governor Mike DeWine also congratulated them.

“Congratulations to Vice President and Second Lady Vance on the birth of their son!”

Congratulations to Vice President and Second Lady Vance on the birth of their son! https://t.co/lBAtexSdeY — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 19, 2026

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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