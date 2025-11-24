Ohio holiday parade canceled after a crash that sent a woman to the hospital

SANDUSKY COUNTY — A Sandusky County holiday parade was canceled after a woman was injured in a crash near the beginning of the parade route.
On Saturday evening, three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Meadow Lane, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Coroner IDs 19-year-old killed in crash at busy Dayton intersection
- 2 dead after car hits abandoned SUV, catches fire on I-75
- 3 people hospitalized after shooting at area bar
A woman was flown to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
The Winesburg Holiday parade in Clyde was canceled.
The crash is still under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group