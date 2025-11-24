Ohio holiday parade canceled after a crash that sent a woman to the hospital

SANDUSKY COUNTY — A Sandusky County holiday parade was canceled after a woman was injured in a crash near the beginning of the parade route.

On Saturday evening, three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Meadow Lane, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL.

A woman was flown to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The Winesburg Holiday parade in Clyde was canceled.

The crash is still under investigation.

